A Hope man was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide Tuesday for shooting someone he had been hunting with near Chicken earlier this month, charges said. Robert Geller, 42, had been hunting with 74-year-old Michael Easley of Wasilla and his son Kevin Easley on Sept. 11 about 8.5 miles from the Taylor Highway at the time of the shooting, according to an affidavit filed against Geller.

HOPE, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO