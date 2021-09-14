CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US lawmakers propose adding digital assets to 'wash sale' rule and raising capital gains tax

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have proposed tax initiatives to fund a $3.5 trillion spending package which could potentially affect crypto users. According to a document released by the House Committee on Ways and Means on Monday, the proposal would increase the tax rate on long-term capital gains from the existing 20% to 25% for “certain high income individuals.” A surtax of 3.8% on net investment income would seemingly apply to the proposed changes, bringing the U.S. capital gains and dividends tax rate to 28.8% for wealthy crypto users.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gains Tax#Tax Deductions#Tax Bill#Digital Assets#Democrats#House#Senate#Democratic#Republican
Financial Times

ETF industry heavyweights push back on proposed US tax change

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. BlackRock and State Street have criticised a bill proposed by a senior US lawmaker that would strip exchange traded funds of a key tax advantage that has helped fuel the industry’s momentous growth.
U.S. POLITICS
uschamber.com

Capital Gains Proposals Will Harm U.S. Competitiveness and Job Creation

The U.S. has one of the highest capital gains tax rates in the world and new research conducted by EY shows that the Biden Administration’s proposal to raise the capital gains tax rate to 49.3% will clearly establish the U.S. as having the highest rate, putting the U.S. and American business at a competitive disadvantage.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
pymnts

House Bill Would Impose 'Wash Sale' Securities Rule on Crypto

House Democrats are putting forward legislation that will help close a tax loophole for cryptocurrency investors, making it so crypto is subject to anti-abuse rules applying to stocks, bonds and other securities, CNBC reported. The report says the bill would put forward a “wash sale” rule for commodities, currencies and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
moneytalksnews.com

4 States Where Income Tax Rates Could Soon Top 57%

As Democrats in Congress try to find ways to pay for $3.5 trillion in proposed new spending, they are looking to the richest Americans to help foot the bill. Democrats in the House of Representatives plan to impose a surtax of 3 percentage points on individual income above $5 million, The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend. In addition, they plan to raise the top federal personal income tax rate to 39.6% from the current 37%, as President Joe Biden proposed when running for office.
INCOME TAX
Washington Post

How Capital Gains Are Taxed and What Biden Wants to Do Now

Capital gains taxes are the price of making a good investment. They’re levied on profitable stock trades and real estate deals and also can apply to sales of businesses, pieces of art, collectible cars, gold and other assets. With President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats in the U.S. Congress looking for ways to fund increased social spending, raising the capital gains rate for wealthy taxpayers is a front-burner idea, though how far to raise it remains an issue.
INCOME TAX
wealthmanagement.com

Capital Gains Tax Rate Set at 25% in House Democrats’ Plan

House Democrats presented a smaller-scale overhaul of the way investments are taxed than President Joe Biden proposed earlier this year, highlighting the political challenge in enacting higher levies ahead of next year’s midterm elections. The plan, released by the House Ways and Means Committee Monday, sets the top rate for...
INCOME TAX
SlashGear

Lawmakers propose an EV tax-cut benefiting US unionized manufacturers

Late last week, Democrats in Washington proposed a new EV tax credit bill that would benefit major US automakers like Ford, Chevrolet, and Stellantis. The tax credit would be specifically for fully electric vehicles that are union-made and assembled in the US. Some automakers have spoken out against this tax credit in the past, saying that it cut benefits for workers who had chosen not to unionize.
CONGRESS & COURTS
spglobal.com

PE deals surge as higher US capital gains tax looms; PE SPAC involvement grows

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week. The Biden administration's proposal to hike capital gains tax has spurred a flurry of private equity M&A as privately held companies have extra motivation to sell. Privately held companies need...
MARKETS
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
FXStreet.com

The Fed is in no hurry yet but prepares to raise rates faster

The US central bank kept its monetary policy unchanged at the end of the two-day meeting. This was in line with market expectations and therefore did not cause much excitement. Nevertheless, the outcome of the discussion was neither dull nor "passé". In an official commentary, the Fed made it clear...
U.S. POLITICS
Urban Milwaukee

Democrats Suspend Debt Ceiling to Pay for their $3.5 Trillion Tax & Spend Spree

“The Democrats showed Americans what bad governance looks like today. My colleagues and I received the text of the bill the same day we were expected to vote on it. It’s almost as if the Democrats didn’t want to give us a chance to thoroughly review the legislation—but we did, and what I saw was a bill full of damaging proposals that put Americans’ fiscal future at risk. The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion socialist wish list will drive American taxpayers further into debt largely in pursuit of partisan priorities. This bill is irresponsible and Democrats will be held accountable for it,” said Congressman Fitzgerald.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy