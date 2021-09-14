Harper to retire after 16 years as dean

Doreen C. Harper, PhD, RN, FAAN, dean of the UAB School of Nursing, and Fay B. Ireland Endowed Chair in Nursing, will transition from day-to-day duties effective January 1, 2022 and focus her efforts on important strategic goals for the school followed by her full retirement in the spring of 2022. Linda Moneyham, PhD, RN, FAAN, professor and senior associate dean for academic affairs in the school has agreed to step into Harper’s day-to-day executive responsibilities beginning January 1, 2022, and will serve as interim dean after Harper retires later in the Spring of 2022 and until a new dean has been selected.