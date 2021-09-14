Illini Football look to bounce back against Maryland

CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After falling to 1-2 on the year thanks to a 42-14 loss to Virginia, Head Coach Bret Bielema is forced to climb back from a two-game losing streak as he prepares for a matchup with Big Ten opponent Maryland (2-0). Bielema and company have the chance to go 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time since 2011 if they can secure a win. Helping them do that will be returning starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who has been cleared to play.