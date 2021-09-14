Carrie Lujan named 3CMA’s Communicator of the Year

The City-County Communications & Marketing Association announced city of Santa Clarita spokeswoman Carrie Lujan as the winner of its 2021 Communicator of the Year award. A communications manager is the protector of their agency’s reputation, storyteller, cheerleader, creative force, motivator, innovator and they always have their ear to the ground to hear the community’s desires and concerns, taking action and providing needed information during emergencies and tragedies — and creating and innovating to build a sense of community during the best times, according to a 3CMA news release.