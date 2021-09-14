CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US Dollar Index struggles to justify Fed tapering chatters below 93.00, focus on inflation

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar Index (DXY) remains on the back foot around 92.60 during early Tuesday. The greenback gauge jumped to the highest since August 27 the previous day before reversing from 92.88, which in turn portrayed a bearish candlestick formation ahead of the key US data, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin to remain resilient to Fed’s impending taper: Analysts

Crypto experts said they don’t see the the Federal Reserve’s impending unwinding, or tapering, of its liquidity-boosting pandemic stimulus program as a major bearish hangover in the bitcoin market. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the central bank could begin tapering as soon as next quarter, and...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Powell’s taper timing talk boosts dollar, Evergrande fears ease

Summary: The US Dollar ended a volatile session higher against most of its rivals. Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell said that the Fed would likely start reducing its bond purchases as soon as November. The hawkish rhetoric saw traders drive the Greenback sharply higher before gains were trimmed. Worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande missing a payment eased after they said that would be able to pay interest on an onshore bond. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, climbed 0.27% to 93.45 from 93.20, a fresh one-month high. Sterling slid 0.33% to 1.3615 (1.3660) ahead of today’s Bank of England meeting. The Euro fell through the 1.1700 support level, settling at 1.1688 at the close in New York, down 0.29%. Yesterday, the Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged which was widely expected. The USD/JPY pair rebounded to 109.80 from 109.22 yesterday on the market’s improved risk tone. Risk leader, the Australian Dollar grinded modestly higher to finish at 0.7240 from 0.7227. The USD/CAD pair eased to 1.2775 (1.2825) while the Kiwi (NZD/USD) was last at 0.7005 from 0.7007. Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) slumped to 6.4650 from 6.4825 yesterday on the Evergrande developments. Wall Street stocks rallied. The DOW settled 1.19% higher to 34,310 (33,907) while the S&P 500 added 1.15% to 4,400 (4,350 yesterday). Global bond yields were mixed. The US bond curve narrowed. The US 2-year Treasury rate was up at 0.24% (0.21%) while the benchmark 10-year note yield dipped to 1.30% from 1.32% yesterday. Other global bond yields were little changed.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Iran#Consumer Price Index#Dxy#Treasury#Fed Chair#Today Daily Change#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Off five-week low to regain 1.1700 ahead of Eurozone, US PMI

EUR/USD licks the Fed-led wounds, refreshes intraday top. Upbeat sentiment weighs on USD as Japan’s off restricts bond moves. China, US stimulus and vaccine help consolidate the Fed-led gains. Upbeat PMIs need validation from risk catalysts, ECB policymakers to keep buyers hopeful. EUR/USD takes the bids to renew intraday top...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee recovers from key support below 74.00 ahead of US PMI

USD/INR snaps two-day uptrend, extends pullback from two-month-old resistance line. Upbeat sentiment, off in Japan underpin US dollar’s consolidation of Fed-led gains. India’s virus-led death toll eases but infections stay firmer. Preliminary Markit PMIs for September, China’s Evergrande in focus. USD/INR remains on the back foot around 73.75, down 0.14%...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index eases from tops beyond 93.50, focuses on data

DXY climbed to new monthly highs in the 93.50/55 band. The dollar keeps digesting the recent FOMC event. Chicago Fed Index, Initial Claims, flash PMI next in the docket. After recording fres monthly peaks past the 93.50 level, the greenback gives away those gains and returns to the 93.30 region when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH directs three-day fall towards $6.4650 on Evergrande news

USD/CNH fades bounce off weekly low, refreshes intraday low of late. Evergrande remains hopeful, rating agencies mixed over China outlook. US stimulus, vaccine news adds to the risk-on mood post-Fed tapering hints. US PMIs, risk catalysts are the key for fresh impulse. USD/CNH takes offers around $6.4665, down 0.05% on...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bounces off 1.3600 pivotal support, focus shifts to BoE

GBP/USD dropped to fresh one-month lows on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand. The Fed took a more hawkish tilt and boosted the greenback, exerting pressure on the pair. Bulls, however, managed to defend the 1.3600 mark as the focus shifts to the BoE meeting. The GBP/USD pair witnessed good two-way...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD defends 1.3600 as USD trims Fed-led gains on BOE Super Thursday

GBP/USD rebounds from five-week low, picks up bids of late. Fed propelled USD but Evergrande headlines, doubts over rate hike trigger consolidation mode. Risk-on mood, UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE isn’t ready for any moves. US PMIs, Brexit and China news also lengthen the watcher’s list.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Three mechanisms that prevent the US dollar from depreciating – Natixis

The dollar has not depreciated in the recent period despite the United States' large external deficit and its large accumulation of external debt. Three mechanisms can be put forward to explain this lack of depreciation of the dollar, analysts at Natixis report. Size of bond capital flows heading to the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Fed points to tapering ‘soon’, BoE meeting in focus

Asian markets moved higher on Thursday as concerns eased over troubled Chinese property giant Evergrande. In an effort to sooth jitters around the struggling real estate firm, the People’s Bank of China injected $17 billion into the financial system. European stocks have opened higher, following positive cues from Wall Street overnight after the Fed signaled tapering could start ‘soon’.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed provides fuel for further USD gains – MUFG

The Federal Reserve has delivered another hawkish surprise. In the opinion of economists at MUFG Bank, the hawkish policy update from the Fed is set to propel the US dollar. Fed participants are moving in a more hawkish direction. “The US dollar and US short rates have been lifted by...
U.S. POLITICS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD clings to daily gains near 0.7270 ahead of US data

AUD/USD stays in the positive territory in early American session. US Dollar Index edges lower to 93.20 area on Thursday. Investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from US. After spending the Asian session in a tight range below 0.7250, the AUD/USD pair gained traction and was last seen rising 0.38%...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Is gold price ready to hear what Fed's Powell has to say?

(Kitco News) Gold is now in a much better position to receive Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's announcement on Wednesday. But can it handle a more hawkish message from the central bank?. After dropping $50 last week, gold saw encouraging double-digit gains as Evergrande concerns rattled the markets early this...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy