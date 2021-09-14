CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Campus issues guidance on vaccination proof requirements for events

By Alexandra Feldman
Daily Californian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampus released guidance Sept. 9 outlining how certain events should handle requiring proof of vaccination. The statement, posted on campus’s COVID-19 website, was issued by Vice Chancellor of Administration Marc Fisher. The guidance was prompted by the city of Berkeley’s Sept. 1 public health order mandating vaccine verification for certain types of organizations and events.

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Confirm your vaccination: A new requirement for many activities in King County

The following was written by Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health – Seattle & King County:. Preventable COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at extremely high levels in King County, and deaths are increasing. A new Public Health—Seattle & King County (Public Health) policy, announced on September 16, 2021, will create an additional layer of protection from COVID-19.
KING COUNTY, WA
KTLA

California now requires proof of COVID vaccine or negative test at indoor ‘mega’ events; here’s what to know

Want to attend a large indoor event in California? You’ll now have to prove that you are vaccinated from COVID-19 or you have recently received a negative coronavirus test. That’s according to a new statewide mandate that kicked in this week. It was the first such requirement of its kind in the nation when California announced the measure back on Aug. 18.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Berkeley, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Berkeley, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Berkeley, CA
Education
Seattle, Washington

King County to require proof of vaccination or negative test for many outdoor and indoor events and establishments to address COVID-19 spread

With continued high levels of preventable COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and increased deaths driven by the Delta variant, serious stress on our regional healthcare system, and concern for a significant outbreak resurgence this fall and winter, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan and community, health care, small business, and arts and culture partners joined in support of requiring verification of full vaccination or a negative test to enter certain indoor and outdoor activities and establishments.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Smartphone App#Vaccinations#Uc Berkeley Mobile
CBS LA

New Health Order Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test At Bars, Clubs, Outdoor Mega Events Of 10,000 People Or More

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new health order requiring people attending an outdoor mega event of 10,000 or more to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 will be issued later this week, according to Los Angeles County public health officials. The order will not only apply to large-scale events, but will also require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees of indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. For restaurants, however, vaccinate verification will be recommended for employees and customers of indoor portions of restaurants. The owner of Bar Calo In Echo Park said he already requires customers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Californian

Campus mask mandates present safety, noncompliance claims

Mask mandates on campus have served as a defense against COVID-19, but some students have found that not everyone is following them. Campus’s online COVID-19 guidelines dictate that face coverings are required indoors — even for people with an approved medical or religious exemption — and optional outdoors. Campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore said according to University Health Services officials, campus’s indoor mask mandate, combined with its high vaccination rate, means that the campus has greater protection against COVID-19 than the Bay Area.
COLLEGES
CBS Boston

COVID Vaccine To Be Required At All 15 Massachusetts Community Colleges

BOSTON (CBS) – All students, faculty and staff at Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January, the presidents announced Monday. A total of 135,000 students attend Massachusetts community colleges each year. “While a significant number of students, faculty, and staff are already vaccinated or are in the process of becoming vaccinated, the fifteen colleges are seeking to increase the health and safety of the learning and working environment in light of the ongoing public health concerns and current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the presidents said in a statement. “The Massachusetts Community Colleges are committed to ensuring vaccination status is not a barrier to students and will continue offering a range of virtual learning opportunities and services.” Anyone who wants to register for courses without in-person learning and who does not plan to come to campus for the spring semester will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Bunker Hill, Bristol, Cape Cod, Berkshire, Greenfield, Holyoke, Massasoit, MassBay, Middlesex, Mount Wachusett, North Shore, Northern Essex, Quinsigamond, Roxbury, and Springfield Technical are the colleges impacted by the announcement.
EDUCATION
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Department Revises COVID Guidance For Schools, Adds Weekly Testing For Unvaccinated Students 12 And Under

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department has posted new guidance about when schools should pause in-person learning due to COVID-19. After looking at COVID-19 transmission rates within Philadelphia schools and taking into account how other places are handling outbreaks within school settings, the Philadelphia Department of Health has introduced sweeping changes to its protocol as it relates to student testing and school closures. “Today we are posting new guidance on screening in schools and when schools should pause in-person learning due to COVID,” Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. There are major changes as it relates to COVID testing and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyNorthwest

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.”
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy