After years of dreams, hopes, and rumors, it appears that University of South Florida football will finally get a place of its own. Wednesday was already a joyful occasion for the USF community, as the university officially broke ground on its long-awaited $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. Just a few minutes into the press conference for that event, Will Weatherford, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said the enthusiasm surrounding that project let him know the time was right for an even greater commitment to athletics.

