UPUD, Utica and Angels Camp approve 15% voluntary water conservation targets
The following press release was issued by Union Public Utility District, Utica Water and Power Authority and the City of Angels Camp:. Monday, September 13, 2021 – Residents who live in the greater Murphys and Angels Camp area are being asked to curb water use by 15% compared to 2020 usage. This voluntary request was approved by the Union Public Utility District, City of Angels Camp and Utica Water and Power Authority.www.calaverasenterprise.com
