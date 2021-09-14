'Jeopardy!' begins season with already-ousted Richards

Newly announced host Mike Richards left the show after a series of controversies. After a lot of drama and many changes over the past couple of months, Mayim Bialik is one of the new hosts of Jeopardy!—at least for now. In August, executive producer Mike Richards was named the new permanent host of the daily game show, while Bialik was tapped to host special events, such as the National College Championship. But, as more information came out about Richards' past—including involvement in a discrimination lawsuit during his time on The Price Is Right and offensive comments on his former podcast—Richards stepped down as host after only filming a few episodes and left as executive producer a week after that.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO