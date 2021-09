(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum pulling no punches when discussing President Biden's COVID-19 six point plan. "President Biden's misguided plan steers our country down a dangerous path away from states' rights and the freedom of private businesses to make their own decisions on vaccinations. We stand opposed to this blatant federal overreach,” Burgum said. “Safe, effective vaccines remain our best tool for preserving hospital capacity and ensuring access to care, but forcing a vaccine mandate on private employers is not the role of the state or federal government.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO