Hell’s Kitchen season 21: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

cartermatt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s big season 20 finale, is there a Hell’s Kitchen season 21 coming down the road to Fox? How long can this show last?. We should start things off here by noting that we’ve long stopped keeping track of the Gordon Ramsay’s juggernaut’s path to longevity. No matter what night it airs on or the time of year, for whatever reason Hell’s Kitchen just delivers. It’s got a devoted audience and even for season 20, it averaged a solid 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic. While it may have been down more than 15% in the demo from season 19, this is a good performance for a reality show in the modern era. Also, go ahead and remember the fact that Hell’s Kitchen has a pretty enclosed set and, by and large, is fairly inexpensive to make.

