U.S. Politics

Your turn, Sept. 14

expressnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Lie is a propaganda technique that postulates if you tell a big lie often enough, it becomes the truth. The White House, State Department and the Pentagon are engaging in a Big Lie right now. Despite what’s been shown and reported about our disgraceful retreat from Afghanistan and...

www.expressnews.com

AFP

US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, with the White House facing a firestorm of criticism over its buckling immigration system and the apparent abuse of refugees. Border patrol agents are struggling to stem a massive influx of undocumented migrants, thousands of them from Haiti, in a mounting crisis described by one Republican senator as a "monumental disaster" for the Biden administration. US Customs and Border Protection has said the "majority" will be expelled under Title 42, a policy from Donald Trump's administration that stopped most arrivals at the southern border on the grounds that migrants could spread Covid-19. "I urge President Biden... to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
DEL RIO, TX
Fox News

'Your World' on turning to faith in tough times

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on September 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Thank you, Martha. Well, the presidential pivot is on, if you're including the focus on money, and...
POLITICS
Joe Biden
Greg Abbott
expressnews.com

Haitian crisis reignites the left's criticism of Biden's border policy

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is under increasing pressure from civil rights groups and some Democrats to stop using a Trump-era public health order to expel migrants as his administration ramps up mass deportations of Haitian refugees in Del Rio. Leaders from virtually every major civil rights group in the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets ripped apart by voting expert as he tries to trick her with racism question

A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as an entire panel of election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Radar Online.com

Explosive Emails Reveal Hunter Biden Demanded $2 Million Retainer To Help Unfreeze Libyan Assets When Father Joe Biden Was In Office

Hunter Biden allegedly demanded an annual retainer of $2 million to help unfreeze Libyan assets while his father, Joe Biden, was in office. Emails reportedly expose the 51-year-old's request for money in exchange for helping recover billions that were frozen by the Obama administration — when Hunter's dad was Vice President.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Afghanistan
U.S. Politics
White House
Daily Beast

This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

On the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.
CHARITIES
krwg.org

Biden nominee confirmed as federal judge for New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces-based defense and civil rights attorney Margaret Strickland was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate to serve as a federal judge in New Mexico, where two prior nominees from President Donald Trump were sidelined in the runup to the 2020 election. Strickland was among...
LAS CRUCES, NM
AFP

Biden tries to heal Democrats' divide on his spending plans

US President Joe Biden met Wednesday with the warring wings of his Democratic Party in an effort to save his troubled economic plans. The White House said in a statement Biden held three "productive and candid" meetings with two dozen members of Congress, as he dives in to try and settle an internal party squabble threatening to sink his ambitious social spending and infrastructure agenda. One meeting featured the two most powerful Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Both are close Biden allies but are struggling to get their ranks in line behind the economic plans. Biden then met with a group of moderate Democrats, including senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have got cold feet about the huge price tag.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

