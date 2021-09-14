CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion's stunning Met Gala look

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 14 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Met Gala 2021 dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s. Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her hotel, The Mark, in New York City, reported E! News.

