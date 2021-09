The ONE/BTC pair traded at 0.000003264 BTC with a gain of 9.34%. The ONE’s 24-hour trading volume for coins is $189.3 Million. The incredible rally of ONE coin has entered a retracement phase, after the coin offered a new ATH of $0.23 mark on 13th September. However, this minor pullback has dropped more than the expectation of the coin market, i.e., till the 0.618 FIB level. This is a crucial level for ONE coin buyers as it holds the potential to end this retracement for them.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO