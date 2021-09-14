Ride The Amtrak Through Virginia’s Stunning Roanoke Valley For Just $11

There’s something positively romantic about train travel. Whether you’re riding across the country or just opting for a short and scenic excursion, the opportunity to sit back, relax, and enjoy the views is always appreciated. Today’s feature adventure is one that packs in a ton of scenery but won’t cost you much at all. Hop aboard Amtrak’s Northeastern Regional and you can journey from Lynchburg to Roanoke for just $11. Along the way, you’ll have a front-row seat to the exquisite scenery of Virginia’s Roanoke Valley.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

All aboard! The Amtrak Northeastern is a delightful train excursion that runs from Boston all the way down to Virginia Beach.

Just a few years ago, the train company added Roanoke as a stop, an alternate route going southwest rather than southeast.

If you're looking for a quick excursion that doesn't require much time or money, the stretch from Lynchburg to Roanoke is positively beautiful.

From the comfort of your seat, you'll enjoy a river crossing or two while soaking in all the breathtaking scenery that the Roanoke Valley has to offer.

Currently, there's just one train that makes this trip daily. The route stretches 45 miles and typically takes about an hour and 15 minutes.

It's really the perfect amount of time for a scenic excursion, and you can enhance your experience with some local Virginia goodies, like a Devil's Backbone brew or some Route 11 potato chips!

And while this ride is breathtaking any time of year, just look how majestic the region looks during the fall season. Talk about picture-perfect!

What are your thoughts on this scenic train excursion between Lynchburg and Roanoke? Is this a trip you would take? Be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information and booking details, you can visit the official Amtrack website. Also, be sure to click here to check out the lowest possible rates for this route.