Larry: The Almost-Perfect Storm: Part 1, Southeast

As you get older, your surfing experience gets diminished. Downsized. Diluted. Not your love, not your stoke; just your performance. That’s just how it goes. It’s like, you begin your journey as this filthy, frothing grommet intent on ruling a swell — gonna get the best waves at the best spots, session after session, day after day. But since you can’t be everywhere at once, you realize that’s impossible and eventually you become satisfied with just ruling the best day. Then adulthood rears its ugly head, and you just expect one good session. Then arthritis settles in nice and deep, and you just want one good wave. Before long, all you want is to do a decent turn. That’s life.