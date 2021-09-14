CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Larry: The Almost-Perfect Storm: Part 1, Southeast

By Matt Pruett
Surfline
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you get older, your surfing experience gets diminished. Downsized. Diluted. Not your love, not your stoke; just your performance. That’s just how it goes. It’s like, you begin your journey as this filthy, frothing grommet intent on ruling a swell — gonna get the best waves at the best spots, session after session, day after day. But since you can’t be everywhere at once, you realize that’s impossible and eventually you become satisfied with just ruling the best day. Then adulthood rears its ugly head, and you just expect one good session. Then arthritis settles in nice and deep, and you just want one good wave. Before long, all you want is to do a decent turn. That’s life.

www.surfline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Scary weather to follow if jet stream keeps moving

Climate-caused disruptions to the North Atlantic jet stream are likely to have drastic weather-related consequences for societies on both sides of the Atlantic, research in Greenland indicates. New research provides insights into how the position and intensity of the North Atlantic jet stream has changed during the past 1,250 years....
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Storm system southeast of Hilo packing showers and thunderstorms

HAWAI'I (KITV4) 8:00 PM HST -- Keeping our eye on an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located about 1,200 miles southeast of Hilo. The disturbance has a very low chance of forming into a tropical cyclone. Minimally favorable conditions for development will linger for the next few days while...
HILO, HI
Washington Post

Tropical Depression Mindy drenches Southeast as Hurricane Larry grazes Bermuda

Tropical Depression Mindy took the meteorological community by storm on Wednesday, catching forecasters by surprise as it quickly formed during the early evening hours. It made landfall as a tropical storm along the Florida Panhandle in the evening, unloading up to a half-foot of rain before shifting into Georgia overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
North Carolina State
foxbaltimore.com

Mindy Sends Rain to Southeast, Larry Approaches Bermuda

Hurricane Larry will pass by Bermuda today as Tropical Depression Mindy passes over the Southeast. Larry will sweep past Bermuda today where a tropical storm warning is posted. The storm will then head towards Newfoundland, Canada. The storm is expected to hit Newfoundland as a Category 1 hurricane. Meanwhile, Mindy...
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Tropical Storm Nicholas heads for Southeast Texas

A tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico was upgraded by the National Weather Service to a tropical storm on Sunday, with forecasts expecting it to move northward into South Central Texas. Nicholas formed in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move north by Monday night at...
TEXAS STATE
Surfline

Exclusive Video: Drone Vision from All-Time Desert Point

We could make a reference to Billy Murray in Groundhog Day, alluding to the nonstop, swell after swell that’s been hitting Indonesia. We could comment on the “once in a lifetime” sessions going down. We could talk about the travel restrictions to the island archipelago and, as a result, the thinnest crowds seen in ages.
INDONESIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African#Lead Forecaster#Wnw#San Clemente Mafia#Reckless Isolation#Californians
Surfline

Incoming: Low Pressure Triple-Up About To Hit Southern Coasts

SA, Victoria slammed with WSW swell energy this weekend. Better SW swell direction for Vic on Monday. Strong W winds swing SW later in the event. Premium Forecasts for this Incoming: SA West Coast | SA South Coast | Eyre | Yorke | Western Vic | Surf Coast | Mornington/Phillip Is.
ENVIRONMENT
Lantern

The perfect storm: Increased rainfall and outdated infrastructure threaten campus

As instances of hurricanes have increased throughout the U.S., Columbus has seen heavy rainfall and flash flooding as a result of the changing climate. Campus storm sewers are too small to adequately redirect the amounts of stormwater Columbus has endured, Laura Fay, chair of the science committee at the Friends of the Lower Olentangy Watershed, said. She said pipes with outdated capacities, climate change and campus development are the main issues worsening flooding on Ohio State’s main campus and threatening the Olentangy watershed.
COLUMBUS, OH
Surfline

Wave of the Day: Timmy Reyes SoCal Tube, Sept 15

North Orange County is mostly known for its miles and miles of dependable, if fairly average, beachbreak. There’s almost always something worth a wiggle of some kind, but rarely does this zone get one’s blood pumping. Occasionally, though, certain stretches of sand during certain kinds of long-period south swell, will offer up the kind of dredging tubes that folks will travel to places like Mainland Mexico for. Timmy Reyes — no stranger to snagging the Wave of the Day in Mainland Mexico, no less — knows how to navigate such things, as evidenced by the above ride.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Surfline

Late Drop Big Wave Podcast with Derek Dunfee

Welcome to Episode Eight of Season Three of Late Drop – The Big Wave podcast. The series was created to showcase conversations with some of the best big-wave surfers in the world — hosted by one of the best big-wave surfers in the world. New episodes will drop on Surfline every other week. Stay tuned here for more Late Drop episodes.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Surfline

Incoming: Southerly Gales About To Sideswipe NSW

Central Tasman low and strong inland high blast NSW coast with S quarter gales on Tuesday. Winds boot up mid-large, windblown surf during Tuesday afternoon. Still sizey south swell gradually eases beneath fresh SW winds on Wednesday morning. Premium Forecasts associated with this Incoming: NSW South Coast | Sydney |...
ENVIRONMENT
Surfline

Faces of the Super Girl Pro, by Steve Sherman

Last Sunday, Caroline Marks added a win at the Super Girl Pro in Oceanside, California to her already bulging list of victories. “I did that air-reverse to win which was really special,” said Marks. “It’s something I’ve been working on and my goal, just in general, is to push the progression of women’s surfing.”
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rainy Start Marks First Day Of Fall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another stormy day for South Florida and it is also the first day of fall. The weather setup is a mess this Wednesday but basically, there is a surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf waters in the middle and upper parts of the atmosphere due to a trough of low pressure. This is the reason for the storms starting so early in the day. We’re starting to see more of southerly flow so most of the rain will track from the south and southeast throughout Wednesday but storms will move slowly. This can lead to flooding in...
MIAMI, FL
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
Surfline

Good Hands: The Pat Rawson Story

Pat Rawson sits at his piano, the classic white Yamaha C5 grand a magnificent presence in the upstairs living room in his airy Sunset Beach home. His fingers play lightly over the keys, the hands, unusually large for a man his size, with especially big thumbs, still capable, with a bit of warming up, of playing seven-note chords chromatically. He pauses, turning his gaze to the window, where outside another North Shore day draws to a close. The surf may have been big, or flat, with bad Kona wind or perfect northeast trades, the lineups crowded, or empty. No matter now. With easy deliberation Rawson’s fingers arch over the keys and the music suddenly flows in melodic sequence. A7, Dmaj7, Bm7, Em7, A7, Gm7: the opening chords of Duke Ellington’s timeless 1963 composition “In A Sentimental Mood.” An old favorite, played for the 1000th time, but hardly by rote.
ENTERTAINMENT
Surfline

San Miguel, Baja Granted Environmental Protection

After years of advocacy, the surf spot and surrounding greenspace at San Miguel in Baja California has been granted environmental protection. The effort was spearheaded by Pronatura Noroeste AC, and joined by international nonprofit Save The Waves Coalition (STW). And now, the campaign to protect San Miguel has become a reality.
SAN MIGUEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy