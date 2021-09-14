A Novel About the Turbulent 1960s and ’70s, From Professor, Social Justice Advocate and Writing Coach Cathy Rath

Cathy Rath wears many hats: She’s a professor, a social justice advocate and organizer, a writing coach and tutor, and now, a novelist. There’s one thing that unites her passions, however, an unwavering commitment to social good. Rath is from New York, but was drawn to the West Coast’s activist environment in the 1970s. She attended the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) and then San Francisco State University (SFSU), where she is now a professor in women’s health. As a social justice advocate, she has led public health campaigns, and her efforts to reduce violence against women has earned her recognition and awards.