Tennessee appears to have another quarterback quandary on its hands, not that coach Josh Heupel is tipping his hand just yet. Heupel won’t say whether Joe Milton or Hendon Hooker will start for Tennessee on Saturday against Tennessee Tech. The first-year coach also isn’t saying if Milton is physically available after going down with what appeared to be a lower leg injury when sacked in the second quarter of a 41-34 loss to Pitt.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO