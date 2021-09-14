CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

Letter to the Editor: Why do I care

By Thomas J. McKillen
discoverhometown.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor months I have watched parents waving signs of, “no masks” and it bothered me and until now I didn’t know why. I am what is called a senior citizen: no children in school and a great grandchild in Chicago wearing a mask. So why should I care? After reading (School District of Menomonee Falls Superintendent Corey Golla’s) letter this week I came up with the answer. The answer is because I care for our children — your children.

discoverhometown.com

