Letter to the Editor: Why do I care

For months I have watched parents waving signs of, “no masks” and it bothered me and until now I didn’t know why. I am what is called a senior citizen: no children in school and a great grandchild in Chicago wearing a mask. So why should I care? After reading (School District of Menomonee Falls Superintendent Corey Golla’s) letter this week I came up with the answer. The answer is because I care for our children — your children.