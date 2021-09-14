Wolf of Wall Street 4K, new Disney Movie Club titles, Sony 4K delays, Bill guests on Let’s Get Physical Media & MUCH more!
Welcome to a new week, folks! Let’s start things off today with some new disc reviews... Meanwhile, Stephen has offered up his thoughts on Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City (1981), new on Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection, as well as Wolfgang Peterson’s The NeverEnding Story on German-import 4K Ultra HE from Constantin Film. Note that both the 4K and Blu-ray discs in that package are region free.thedigitalbits.com
