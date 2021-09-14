CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf of Wall Street 4K, new Disney Movie Club titles, Sony 4K delays, Bill guests on Let’s Get Physical Media & MUCH more!

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a new week, folks! Let’s start things off today with some new disc reviews... Meanwhile, Stephen has offered up his thoughts on Sidney Lumet’s Prince of the City (1981), new on Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection, as well as Wolfgang Peterson’s The NeverEnding Story on German-import 4K Ultra HE from Constantin Film. Note that both the 4K and Blu-ray discs in that package are region free.

SuperHeroHype

Paramount Plus Gets 4K Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s Edition

Paramount Plus Gets 4K Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s Edition. When Paramount recently announced a four-pack of the original Star Trek movies in 4K, some fans noticed a significant omission. Mainly, that the director’s edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, with extended scenes and fully finished effects, was not included. Many hardcore Trekkers prefer this version, and of course a double-dip seemed likely. Well, here it is: Paramount Plus just announced that a restored 4K version of Robert Wise’s preferred version will debut on the streaming network.
Collider

'The Wolf of Wall Street' 4K Blu-ray Release Overseen by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street was one of the year's most critically acclaimed films. It was nominated for five Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, just days before its eight-year anniversary, The Wolf of Wall Street will be released in 4K with the transfer being overseen by Scorsese himself.
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s The Real Story Of Wolf Of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street was released back in 2013 and baffled the world with its depiction of stockbroker Jordan Belfort’s chaotic life. The movie was based on the memoir of the same name written by Belfort himself. If you’ve seen the movie, here’s your chance to learn the whole story.
Collider

'Lost Illusions' Review: Journalists and Critics Get Their Own 'Wolf of Wall Street' in Thrilling Rags-to-Riches Story | Venice 2021

Lost Illusions takes the task of adapting Honoré de Balzac's gargantuan masterpiece Illusions Perdues, considered one of the prime works of European realist literature, a work with lots of moving parts, complex characters, and an incomparable portrayal of the City of Lights at a moment in time not often portrayed on screen. Thankfully, director and co-writer Xavier Giannoli adapts the novel to make a provocative, raunchy, exhilarating look at artistic compromise, corruption and ambition, giving us the first gangster movie with critics and journalists as its antiheroes.
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Last Instagram Posts Show Freshly Dyed Hair & No Location Tag Leaving Internet Sleuths Questioning If They Were Shared By 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie

Internet sleuths are all over Gabby Petito's last Instagram posts, pointing out what they claim are inconsistencies of her usual posting behavior. Devoted self-proclaimed social media detectives have honed in on three posts and are questioning whether "person of interest" Brian Laundrie was the one who shared them. Article continues...
Radar Online.com

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie, Actress Accused Of 'Vindictive' Plot To Cut Ex Out Of Deal To Offload Her Shares In Former Couple's $164 Million French Vineyard Where They Wed

Brad Pitt slapped his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, with a lawsuit accusing her of trying to cut him out of a deal to offload her shares in the former couple's $164 million French property and vineyard – Chateau Miraval in Correns – where they tied the knot back in 2014. Article...
NBC News

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: What to know

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Today, Amazon launched a...
Rolling Stone

The Best 4K Projectors for Your Next Indoor or Outdoor Movie Night

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The last time my friends came over for movie night pre-pandemic, we decided to take the entertainment outdoors....
metaflix.com

Every Movie Coming to Netflix October 2021

Netflix Film has announced all the new movies and shows hitting its library for the coming month of October. From a bunch of classics to just as many Netflix originals, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy. Films recommended from the list include “Project X,” because after a long quarantine...
whathifi.com

Paramount+ has quietly upgraded more movies to 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos

Great news for home cinema lovers (and potentially worrying news for Netflix): a gaggle of new movies are now available in glorious 4K on Paramount+. The American-owned subscription video on-demand streaming service only launched in the US in March, but it is coming to Sky in 2022 meaning that Sky Cinema subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria will get free access to it. And now, it has casually upgraded a slew of movies in its streaming library to 4K Ultra HD resolution.
