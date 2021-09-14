Johnny Gargano's WWE contract reportedly to expire in December

-Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept 11th attacks. I was in college at California University of Pennsylvania and was heading to the Student Center after my 8 AM and 9 AM classes. I walked in the building and there were big screen TVs set up in the lobby. I quickly looked and saw smoke on the screen and below it read Washington and for whatever reason I was thinking it was something that happened in Washington state. I went to the Commuter Center and more TVs and then it started to sink in what had happened. Shortly after, the news spread through campus that everyone was to go home as classes were cancelled. I made the 20 minute drive home and didn’t really know what to do with myself. I was off from work, but made the drive to see what they were doing. They all had the same confusion, but we remained open because as a vet hospital you still have sick patients to see. Still not knowing what to do, a co-worker and I went and played 9 holes of golf on a local Par 3 course. It was always open even if nobody was on site as all you had to do was put $5 in a box by the office to play. As we played, a small plane flew low overhead as it was landing at a nearby airstrip. From golf we kind of wandered to the local mall and nobody was there other than store employees. Finally, I went home once my parents and sister were home and we consumed as much of the news as possible. Those are my memories of that day and then I have the memories of the days that followed with sports being cancelled in some cases and other cases games still being played. As it relates to our world of wrestling, the WWE opted to hold SmackDown from Houston and now we get a documentary covering that night. Let’s get to it!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO