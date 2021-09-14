CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Johnny Gargano's WWE contract reportedly to expire in December

f4wonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Gargano is the latest name in WWE to have their contract expiring soon. Fightful Select reported this afternoon that Gargano’s contract is set to expire on December 3, 2021. WWE sources told Fightful that Gargano and WWE have not entered negotiations to renew the contract, but WWE is “expected to” in the fall.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae Release Gender Reveal Video

WWE NXT Superstars Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are expecting a baby boy. Gargano tweeted a gender reveal video today, which featured their dog, Pawdme’. The dog popped a balloon and covered LeRae in blue powder, confirming that they are expecting a baby boy. LeRae is due to give birth in February 2022.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT's Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae expecting baby boy

NXT's Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are expecting a baby boy. In a video Gargano posted on social media on Thursday, it was revealed that he and LeRae's baby will be a boy. The baby is due to arrive in February 2022. It will be Gargano and LeRae's first child.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Candice LeRae’s WWE Contract And TV Status While Pregnant

Candice LeRae’s WWE NXT contract reportedly expires some time in 2022. It was reported on September 13 how Candice’s husband, Johnny Gargano, will see his WWE contract expire on Friday, December 3. It was noted that as of September 13, Gargano and WWE had not entered into new contract negotiations, but WWE expected them to begin in the fall.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
firstsportz.com

List of Johnny Gargano Championship wins and Accomplishments

Johnny Gargano is one of the most dynamic superstars in WWE currently. The former NXT Champion is one of the most established superstars in NXT and his talent is unmatchable as well. His popularity has crossed many limits and his athleticism is praised by all. Johnny Gargano started his WWE...
WWE
Wrestling World

Johnny Gargano is preparing for a new life

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano will soon welcome a new member to their family, in fact, the couple announced in early August that Candice is pregnant and that their first child will be born in February 2022 and will join the couple and their little dog adopted in 2020. Today,...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Makes Major Change To Raw Due To AEW’s Ratings

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was originally set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match, but it looks like the match has been pulled from the show. RK-Bro were set to defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bobby Lashley and MVP, but WWE has since announced that Randy Orton will be challenging Lashley for the WWE Championship instead.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Surgery For Nia Jax

Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away. In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Fightful Select#Nxt Champion#North American
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Big E vs. Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

A big triple threat match headlined last night's episode of Raw. WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley faced off in last night's main event. It was Reigns who got the win, with him hitting a spear on Lashley after Lashley had attacked Big E with a steel chair.
WWE
fightsports.tv

Sean O’Malley Wants To Be Free Agent After UFC Contract Expires

One of the most iconic bantamweights of the UFC plans to be a free agent once his UFC contract expires. The 26-year-old fighter thinks he deserves to be paid more money if he fights top contenders. He believes that he is a “money” fighter, and will discuss the offers from every promotion while being a free agent.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Monday Night Raw Star Requests Release

So long again? WWE has been undergoing a lot of changes over the course of the year and a lot of that has been due to moves being made on the roster. This has included a lot of wrestlers leaving the promotion for one reason or another, some of which have not been voluntary. This time around though, another wrestler may be on their way out and by his own choice.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

1,500+ Fans Reportedly Walk Out On Monday Night Raw Segment

Voting with your shoes? Every now and then, an angle in wrestling just does not click. For one reason or another, there is something that does not work in a story and it can become a problem. You can see these things over and over and it does not make things any easier. That was the case this week again and some fans in the arena made it clear that they were unhappy.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

UFC on ESPN+ 50 live results: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 50: Smith vs. Spann, emanating from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC action returns after a week off with a busy fight card that has fifteen fights on it, headlined by a light heavyweight battle between a former title challenger and a rising contender.
UFC
411mania.com

Note on Sami Zayn’s WWE Contract Length

A new report has a clarification on Sami Zayn’s WWE contract length. As you likely know, WWE contract lengths for some of their stars have been the sucject of some big news stories, like Adam Cole’s exit from the company as well as Pete Dunne and Kevin Owens’ deals coming up soon.
WWE
International Business Times

WWE Superstar's Contract Reportedly Set To Expire In January, Hints Possible AEW Move

WWE are on the verge of losing another talented superstar as former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens’ contract is reportedly set to expire in January of next year. “We’ve learned from a WWE official that WWE restructured several contracts ahead of the pandemic, and for whatever reason, Kevin Owens’ deal was changed to expire in January 2022," said Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful via NoDQ.com.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

People In WWE Reportedly Not Thrilled With Mick Foley’s Recent Comments

Mick Foley recently posted a video on his Facebook page about WWE facing a problem with talent no longer aspiring to join the company, but rather, looking to go to AEW:. “Hello, this is ‘The Hardcore Legend’ Mick Foley. I’d like to title this video, ‘WWE – We’ve Got a Problem’ because I think you do and that problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to,” Foley began. “Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines, but part of it is a problem of your own making. I think younger talent sees the way that developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside, or in the case of Karrion Kross, greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.
WWE
411mania.com

411’s ‘Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11’ Report

-Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept 11th attacks. I was in college at California University of Pennsylvania and was heading to the Student Center after my 8 AM and 9 AM classes. I walked in the building and there were big screen TVs set up in the lobby. I quickly looked and saw smoke on the screen and below it read Washington and for whatever reason I was thinking it was something that happened in Washington state. I went to the Commuter Center and more TVs and then it started to sink in what had happened. Shortly after, the news spread through campus that everyone was to go home as classes were cancelled. I made the 20 minute drive home and didn’t really know what to do with myself. I was off from work, but made the drive to see what they were doing. They all had the same confusion, but we remained open because as a vet hospital you still have sick patients to see. Still not knowing what to do, a co-worker and I went and played 9 holes of golf on a local Par 3 course. It was always open even if nobody was on site as all you had to do was put $5 in a box by the office to play. As we played, a small plane flew low overhead as it was landing at a nearby airstrip. From golf we kind of wandered to the local mall and nobody was there other than store employees. Finally, I went home once my parents and sister were home and we consumed as much of the news as possible. Those are my memories of that day and then I have the memories of the days that followed with sports being cancelled in some cases and other cases games still being played. As it relates to our world of wrestling, the WWE opted to hold SmackDown from Houston and now we get a documentary covering that night. Let’s get to it!
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Gable Steveson, Olympic Gold Medalist, Agrees to WWE's 1st NIL Contract

WWE officially signed Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Gable Steveson to a historic contract Thursday. The contract is WWE's first ever name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with an NCAA student-athlete. In addition to being a member of the WWE roster, Steveson will be permitted to defend his 2020-21 NCAA national...
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE SmackDown at MSG Reportedly Nets Largest Gate in Show's History

WWE's first show at Madison Square Garden in two years turned out to be a huge financial success. Per MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Friday Night SmackDown produced the highest gate in the history of the show dating back to 1999. It's not a surprise that a live WWE show at...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy