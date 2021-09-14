CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Push Back on Federal Vaccine and Testing Mandate for Businesses

By Acacia Hernandez
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's vaccine and testing mandate is facing some pushback. The mandate, announced last week, requires all companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and for workers who aren't vaccinated, to comply with weekly coronavirus testing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will issue an emergency temporary standard to implement this requirement.

