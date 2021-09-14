CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

The Word with Garrett Snodgrass: How the family business drives the York native in football

By Lincoln Journal Star
Digital Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Business#American Football
FanSided

College Football 2021: 4 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 4

We’ll call Week 3 a week of near misses in college football. The Top 25 teams had a pretty tough time last week. No. 1 Alabama escaped Florida by two points, third-ranked Oklahoma had an extremely close call against Nebraska, Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech was much different than many saw the game going, and Cincinnati, Penn State, and Coastal Carolina also had some close wins. Even Ohio State was given a run deep into the fourth quarter by Tulsa.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Andover Townsman

WVU's Gmiter knows how to balance school, football and family

MORGANTOWN — It doesn't take long, even in a room filled with football players, to pick out West Virginia offensive guard James Gmiter. It isn't the 'tats' that he displays on muscles that would stand out in any room. That just makes him look like almost any other football player across America.
MORGANTOWN, WV
discoverhometown.com

Hartford native Ketelhut named Pioneer football captain

Platteville, Wis.- The University of Wisconsin-Platteville football team named six captains for the 2021 season. Offensive captains are senior wide receiver Donald Allender and senior quarterback Colin Schuetz. Senior defensive back Drew Hoff, sophomore defensive lineman Justin Blazek and senior defensive lineman Logan Ketelhut were named defensive captains. Junior punter Hunter Grams was named special teams captain.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvgazettemail.com

WVU football: Did Garrett Greene earn more playing time at QB?

MORGANTOWN — One of the biggest ovations from the West Virginia crowd during the first game played at Milan Puskar Stadium without crowd restrictions since 2019 was for backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who played in both halves of the Mountaineers’ 66-0 win over Long Island on Saturday. Greene certainly did...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Orange Leader

Garrett named 2021 WO-S Football Sweetheart

West Orange-Stark recently named Trinity Garrett as the 2021 Football Sweetheart as the Mustangs will be taking on Hamshire-Fannett for Homecoming in their District 11-4A Division II opener. Garrett is a varsity cheerleader.
WEST ORANGE, TX
Digital Courier

Auburn to open 2022 football season with five straight home games

AUBURN — The 2022 SEC football schedule was released in painstakingly long-winded fashion Tuesday, with an SEC Network television special meant to be dramatic. It revealed that Auburn's home and road games aren't exactly as balanced as this year. The Tigers, who already knew their opponents but not the order,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kokomo Perspective

The Word with Austin Allen: The game the Aurora native wants back, looking ahead and a round of word association

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Austin Allen, a tight end from Aurora. Spot on the depth chart: No. 1. “This season, there are a lot of promising things in our offense. And then defense has been playing really well. They’ve played some high-powered offenses and shut them down, really. Oklahoma is a really, really high-powered offense, and they did a lot of great things against them. There are a lot of things to take away from the season so far, and there are a lot of things to build on, too. There are still eight games left. We’re only one-third of the way through the season. It’s good we have a lot left because I know we’ve had a couple of rough games. Illinois, I want that one back. But there is a lot of stuff we can learn from that game, and there is a lot of stuff we can learn from the Oklahoma game. From those games, you can just see how far we’ve come as a team in those two games. We’ve got eight games left to get this thing switched around.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Digital Courier

College Football Picks: Neutral sites for 2 ranked matchups

Last week, college football gave fans one of its tastiest, and unfortunately rare, treats when Auburn visited Penn State. Good teams. Great setting. Entertaining game. What college football is all about. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy