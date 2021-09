A 34-year-old Rochester woman could face a charge of disorderly intoxication for reportedly showing up drunk at a construction site and causing trouble with workers. According to the Rochester Police Department, at around 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 25, officers responded to the area of First and Walnut streets for a reported problem there involving an intoxicated woman. Workers on the scene reportedly told police that an intoxicated female, who was still there, accused them of taking her backpack. She also allegedly tried to get into one of the trucks, attempted to spray paint their equipment and exposed herself to them.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO