CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selinsgrove, PA

Masks will be required at Selinsgrove schools without physician note

By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SwRe_0bvA00w500
Several people voiced their displeasure about mask requirement during Monday night’s Selinsgrove Area School Board meeting. By Marcia Moore mmoore@dailyitem.com

SELINSGROVE — Masks will be required inside all Selinsgrove Area School District buildings and buses unless an individual can produce a signed note from a physician exempting them from covering their nose and mouth.

The school board voted 8-1 Monday to adopt the Health and Safety Plan that includes the mask exemption only in cases where a physician recommends they not be worn. Board member Amelia Stauffer casted the only opposition vote.

About 40 mostly unmasked residents attended the public meeting, with several expressing their displeasure with the mandate enacted earlier this month at all schools by the Pennsylvania Department of Health less than a month after the Selinsgrove Area School Board voted to make masking optional.

“We are between a rock and a hard place,” board President Dennis Wolfe told the crowd.

John Fromile, a father of four children who attend Selinsgrove schools, said he has been unable to find a Valley physician willing to sign a mask exemption and asked the board members to take a stand.

“This takes our choice away. If you do not listen to us and take it out of our hands, there will be accountability,” said Fromile, a Republican candidate for the Selinsgrove Borough Council this fall. “We will make sure someone runs against you.”

Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the administration must follow the state masking order.

“We are not in opposition to what you want,” he said, appealing to the anti-maskers to reach out to state lawmakers.

“The bottom line is the problem isn’t here, it’s in Harrisburg,” said board member Kenneth Teats, who along with board members Stauffer and Matthew Slivinski did not wear a mask during the meeting.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selinsgrove, PA
Selinsgrove, PA
Health
Selinsgrove, PA
Government
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Selinsgrove, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Selinsgrove Area School#Republican
The Daily Item

The Daily Item

Sunbury, PA
2K+
Followers
171
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy