Meghan McCain slammed the celebrity participants of the Met Gala Monday for being out of touch with everyday Americans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of paying thousands of dollars for a table at the swanky soirée, McCain suggested the celebrity attendees should have donated the money to essential workers and food banks. Individual tickets for the event were $35,000 and tables started at $200,000, according to the New York Post. In many cases a brand will host the stars and buy tables.

