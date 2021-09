Kentucky moved into the No. 1 spot in the recruiting rankings for the 2022 cycle on Wednesday night as five-star prospect Chris Livingston picked the Wildcats in a commitment ceremony over Tennessee State and Georgetown. Livingston is the third 'Cats commitment in the 2022 class and the third five-star talent to join the program in a class shaping up to be among the best since John Calipari took the reins in Lexington.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO