Kosuke Fukudome: Still Playing, Still Hitting Dingers, Still Flipping His Bat
There is no Cubs game tonight, so I thought you might instead enjoy a highlight from a former Cub. Kosuke Fukudome, who last played for the Cubs just over a decade ago at age 34, is still playing professional baseball (do that math, and yes, he’s 44). Fukudome is currently in Japan’s highest league, hitting .223/.318/.350 for Chunichi. And if you were wondering, yes he can still hit dingers, and yes he still flips his bat as beautifully as ever:www.bleachernation.com
