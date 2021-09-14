CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Kosuke Fukudome: Still Playing, Still Hitting Dingers, Still Flipping His Bat

bleachernation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no Cubs game tonight, so I thought you might instead enjoy a highlight from a former Cub. Kosuke Fukudome, who last played for the Cubs just over a decade ago at age 34, is still playing professional baseball (do that math, and yes, he’s 44). Fukudome is currently in Japan’s highest league, hitting .223/.318/.350 for Chunichi. And if you were wondering, yes he can still hit dingers, and yes he still flips his bat as beautifully as ever:

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kosuke Fukudome
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Cubs#Chunichi#Dorapeinet
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
Mercury News

SF Giants lose catcher to Braves, drop former setup man from roster

SAN DIEGO — After the Atlanta Braves took the final game of a three-game set in San Francisco on Sunday, they also picked up a former Giants catcher on their way out of town. The Giants announced Tuesday that catcher Chadwick Tromp was claimed off waivers by the Braves after...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves Mailbag: Freddie Freeman extension, Bullpen, Kyle Wright and more

Thank you to everyone that submitted questions for this week’s mailbag. We will do one more of these the final week of the regular season and probably another for the playoffs. There are always fun. Let’s get to it!. Is it that the organization can’t afford Freddie Freeman or that...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Reverse Standings Watch: Key Twins Series Looms for the Cubs

Your periodic check-in on where the Cubs stand relative to the Reverse Standings – the ones that’ll determine 2022 draft order and the associated bonus pools – finds the team holding steady at number eight, with a critical series on tap. First, the Reverse Standings:. The Cubs wound up going...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy