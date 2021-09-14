CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You shouldn't wait to get your paws on 'Fuzz'

Daily Jefferson County Union
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by Mary Roach, c.2021, W.W. Norton & Company, $26.95, 308 pages. The pawprints were enormous. That was your first thought when you saw them on the ground. Someone in the neighborhood just got a new dog the size of a horse. Is it close to Halloween? Or there's a Sasquatch in the 'hood. Or maybe, as in the new book "Fuzz" by Mary Roach, you share the block with something that could eat you.

