Sartell, MN

Mr. Twisty Opening a Second Location in Sartell in 2022

Attention ice cream lovers, Mr. Twisty is bringing their iconic treats to Sartell in 2022. The City of Sartell shared the news on their Facebook page on Monday night:. The City of Sartell is excited to announce the lease agreement with Mr. Twisty to open a second location in Sartell in the spring of 2022 at Pinecone Central Park! Mr. Twisty will have a fully functional second location, open 7 days a week, and providing concession stand services during events at Pinecone Central Park.

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Second Medical Freedom Rally Planned at Hester Park Friday

Hundreds of people gathered at St. Cloud's Hester Park for the Medical Freedom Rally back in August. There's a second rally scheduled at the same park this Friday. The rally is being planned by the same organizers as last time--a group called Medical Freedom Minnesota, They're a grassroots effort led by local nurses who started the Rally For V Choice MN Facebook group back in August. Since its inception, the group is over 48.5 thousand members strong.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Year-Round ‘Fair on 4′ Celebrates Grand Opening at Mall of America

Now you can find some of the things you love most about the Minnesota State Fair -- like games, rides, drinks and food -- year-round!. The Minnesota State Fair just wrapped up 10 days of fair fun, but don't worry -- you can now get your fair fix year-round at the Mall of America! A new entertainment venue called The Fair on 4 just celebrated its grand opening this past weekend on the fourth floor of the Mall of America.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

