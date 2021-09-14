Mr. Twisty Opening a Second Location in Sartell in 2022

Now you can find some of the things you love most about the Minnesota State Fair -- like games, rides, drinks and food -- year-round!. The Minnesota State Fair just wrapped up 10 days of fair fun, but don't worry -- you can now get your fair fix year-round at the Mall of America! A new entertainment venue called The Fair on 4 just celebrated its grand opening this past weekend on the fourth floor of the Mall of America.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO