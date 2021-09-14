CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

HVAC, health aides and new school buses among plans for more than $7 million for Roaring Fork School District pandemic relief

By Rich Allen
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoaring Fork School District plans to use more than $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for a wide range of needs. Stakeholder input helped determine the allocation of funds from two bills, the second and third in the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding stimulus bills, district staff explained during a Sept. 8 board of education meeting. In the 2021-22 school year, the district will spend $2.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

Schools closing due to COVID: Track district updates as delta variant surges

The new school year is beginning to look like the old one. With the delta variant of COVID-19 still raging, school districts across the country are facing outbreaks in their communities, and many are closing their physical classrooms just days or weeks into the school year. District Administration, a trade...
EDUCATION
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear urges school districts to require masks as state reports more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases among kids and teens

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky reported 4,891 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 1,416 of which were teens and children age 18 and younger. During a Team Kentucky Briefing Thursday afternoon, Beshear criticized leaders of the few Kentucky school districts who have chosen not to continue mask requirements after the General Assembly passed a measure to leave the decision in their hands.
FRANKFORT, KY
Daily Reflector

Report: More than 1,800 students promoted following district's largest-ever summer school

Nearly 3,800 students attended summer sessions, with more than half that number earning promotions, Pitt County Schools reported Monday. Director of Elementary Education Lisa Tate and Director of Secondary Education Monica Jacobson told the Board of Education that more than 1,800 Pitt County Schools students were able to move to the next grade level after attending summer school and extended semester, including more than 100 who received their high school diplomas.
PITT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Infrastructure#Cdc#Hvac Systems#Hvac#Coronavis#Esser Ii#Center Of Disease Control
Daily Mail

Biden administration will call on EVERY school in the US to set up regular COVID-19 testing for students, teachers and staff - utilizing $10 billion that Congress set aside in April

President Joe Biden is set to call on all U.S. K-12 schools to set up weekly COVID-19 testing for students, teachers and staff. It will be one of Biden's key strategies for combating the Delta variant surge, which will be announced during his speech on Thursday afternoon, according to an NBC report.
EDUCATION
WRDW-TV

How rural school districts plan to spend new $10K grants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple of our rural school districts are $10,000 richer, thanks to a grant the Georgia Foundation for Public Education. It’s the group’s fourth round of funds for rural education. We met up with education leaders in Burke and Emanuel counties to find out how they plan to use the money.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
scotteblog.com

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will require high school student-athletes to certify they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing beginning November 22nd

I know Anne Arundel County is not my normal reporting area…but I thought this was significant enough to note here on the blog this morning. The following was announced on September 20th:. SCHOOL SYSTEM TO REQUIRE VACCINATIONS OR WEEKLY COVID TESTS FROM EMPLOYEES, HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT-ATHLETES. Anne Arundel County Public...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
22 WSBT

More local school districts announce mask mandates

Three more local school districts now have mask mandates. Middlebury, Goshen and Warsaw announced new mandates. Goshen had a mandate for elementary schools, but now it applies to all schools. The Middlebury superintendent says they issued the mandate to avoid sending hundreds of close contacts home for quarantine. "The only...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Lynchburg News and Advance

Nevada's pandemic relief spending plan for schools approved

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education on Monday approved a plan submitted by the state of Nevada to spend more than $1 billion in pandemic aid earmarked for K-12 schools. The approved $1.1 billion plan outlines Nevada's strategy to reopen all schools for in-person learning in...
NEVADA STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Roaring Fork School District Board of Education briefs: COVID statistics, Becker pulls out of election

In a meeting with public speakers contesting the effectiveness of mask wearing, the Roaring Fork School District announced nine COVID-19 positive cases across the district’s 13 schools within the first month of school. District Superintendent Rob Stein said that of those nine cases, only one resulted in quarantines through close...
EDUCATION
New Britain Herald

'Everything is going to benefit the students': How New Britain school district is planning on spending $50 million in federal relief funding

NEW BRITAIN - The school district is receiving $50 million in covid-19 relief funding from the federal government as part of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) officials are allocating this and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to a variety of different initiatives, from Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) and new hires, to social-emotional learning programs and a brand new, state-of-the-art security system.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Omaha.com

OPS school board OKs plans for $280 million in federal COVID relief funds

The largest school district in Nebraska will target $280 million in federal COVID-19 relief money toward helping students recover academically and emotionally from the pandemic. The Omaha Public Schools is receiving more federal relief aid than any other district in the state. Last week, the district’s school board approved plans...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy