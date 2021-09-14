HVAC, health aides and new school buses among plans for more than $7 million for Roaring Fork School District pandemic relief

Roaring Fork School District plans to use more than $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for a wide range of needs. Stakeholder input helped determine the allocation of funds from two bills, the second and third in the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding stimulus bills, district staff explained during a Sept. 8 board of education meeting. In the 2021-22 school year, the district will spend $2.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.