CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Family: Man turned away by dozens of COVID-filled hospitals

Lynchburg News and Advance
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — As hundreds of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients filled Alabama intensive care units, hospital staff in north Alabama contacted 43 hospitals in three states to find a specialty cardiac ICU bed for Ray Martin DeMonia, his family wrote in his obituary. The Cullman man was finally transferred...

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CharlotteObserver.com

NC hospital system suspends 375 employees after COVID vaccine mandate deadline

Nearly 400 Novant Health employees have been suspended after failing to comply with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination program. But 98.6% of more than 35,000 employees are compliant with the program, meaning they have either received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines or have been granted a medical or religious exemption. Novant is based in Winston-Salem and is one of the two main hospital systems in Charlotte, along with Atrium Health.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Williamson
carolinajournal.com

N.C. hospital suspends hundreds of healthcare workers without pay amid vaccine mandate

Winston-Salem based Novant Health has suspended more than 300 employees effective this week for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine. According to a press release from the hospital system, those who have not either had one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer will not be allowed to report to work. Those with one dose will have until October 15 to get the second one.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Care Hospitals#Obituary#Ap#Icu#Crmc#Meridian#The Cullman Times#The Associated Press
pghcitypaper.com

Allegheny County ran out of pediatric ICU beds and added tents to increase bed capacity

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Allegheny County, and the Delta variant continues to spread through all populations — including children — in the region, the county recently ran out of pediatric ICU beds, according to state data. The shortage of beds for children who needed to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in Allegheny County even prompted UPMC Children’s Hospital to set up a tent outside to increase capacity.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees

A massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn’t need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lynchburg News and Advance

Alaska plans to help hospitals with COVID-19 crisis care

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials outlined plans Wednesday to help hospitals with crisis standards of care if needed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and announced short-term contracts for more than 400 health care personnel to relieve medical facilities with overtaxed staffs. State health commissioner Adam Crum signed an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy