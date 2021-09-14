CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay Resetting Rams and Career With Matthew Stafford

RJ Bell and the Straight Outta Vegas crew reacted to a brilliant debut by Matthew Stafford for the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears this past weekend. The guys dissect the big picture with the Rams and are curious if the acquisition of Stafford is McVay's way of resetting the team for a realistic run at the Super Bowl or just another move to add to the long list of moves they've created since McVay started his tenure.

