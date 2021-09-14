What’s New at Animal Kingdom: Price Jumps and Primeval Whirl Construction Walls Go Up
We keep an eye on what’s new in each of the Disney World parks so that you know what to expect on your upcoming vacation!. We’ve taken a look at all the new updates in EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Magic Kingdom recently, so now we’re heading to Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Let’s check out any updates on the food, construction, merchandise, and crowds in Disney’s wildest park.www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0