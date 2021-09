Next week, Pokemon Go will celebrate Fashion Week, bringing a brand-new Pokemon to the game as part of the festivities! Starting on September 21st at 10 a.m. local time, players will be able to find new "stylishly dressed Pokemon," including Butterfree, Sneasel, and Blitzle, as well as returning options from last year: Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx, and Croagunk. Furfrou will also be available for the first time, and it will have multiple forms based on region. The Pokemon's Natural Form will be available in the wild globally, but other forms will be available as form changes in specific regions. A complete list from the game's official website can be found below.

