Chinese fish prices up 50% - now higher than pork and poultry

Market analyst Jim Wyckoff shares highlights from this week's activities in the protein market. U.S. pork exports down, beef up, in latest reporting week. USDA Thursday reported U.S. pork net sales of 25,300 MT for 2021 were down 25 percent from the previous week and 9 percent from the prior 4-week average. Increases were primarily for Mexico (5,800 MT, including decreases of 500 MT), the Dominican Republic (3,500 MT, including decreases of 100 MT), Japan (3,100 MT, including decreases of 100 MT), Canada (2,700 MT, including decreases of 400 MT), and China (1,800 MT, including decreases of 100 MT). Exports of 25,800 MT were down 11 percent from the previous week and from the prior 4-week average. The destinations were primarily to Mexico (8,400 MT), China (3,700 MT), Japan (2,600 MT), the Dominican Republic (2,300 MT), and Chile (2,000 MT).
