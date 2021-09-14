CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese fish prices up 50% - now higher than pork and poultry

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese consumers are having a hard time stomaching a nearly 50% jump in fish prices from a year ago, which mark the latest shake-up to the country's vast food sector following a deadly hog disease outbreak that saw pork prices triple in 2019. Reuters reports that fish had previously been...

