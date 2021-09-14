Chinese fish prices up 50% - now higher than pork and poultry

Pig farmers may be forced to slaughter their own animals as abattoirs run out of the carbon dioxide that is used to stun them before slaughter, a farming boss has said. Rob Mutimer, who is the chairman of the National Pig Association, said that the government must act quickly to prevent the destruction of thousands of animals as farms face a “tsunami” of supply chain issues. The shortage of carbon dioxide follows the closure of two British fertiliser plants which produced CO2 as a by-product, with owners pointing to the hike in gas prices as their reason for shutting down....

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO