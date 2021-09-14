CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Submissions Open for A2IM Libera Awards

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Association of Independent Music (A2IM) has kicked off the Libera Awards season by announcing the opening of the submission process for the annual event. The A2IM Libera Awards bring together the music community each summer to honor the extraordinary talent of independent artists, labels, and music industry leaders. People will be able to submit nominees for each awards category until submissions close on December 6.

