40+ 'Not My Job' Moments of Creative Incompetence

By haunted_admin
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every now and then we see someone that has actually gone out of their way to avoid doing something that is above their pay grade - or below it. And we can't help but almost admire them. The "Not my job" attitude is one that exudes healthy self-worth, and enviable determination. These 50 instances are some of the more amusing (and impressive) times people just "noped" their way out of responsibility. We hope this is a skill we can learn someday.

