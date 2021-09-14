START selects micro-transit provider

A public comment period on a draft Environmental Assessment has begun for the proposed replacement the National Elk Refuge Visitor Center on North Cache Street. A 30-day public comment period will extend from September 21st through October 20th. The proposal is to construct a new Visitor Center just north of the existing 7,500 square foot Visitor Center. The new replacement facility would be larger to better accommodate increasing visitor use, provide an accessible experience, and improve operational efficiency. The completely redesigned Visitor Center would include indoor and outdoor components and would enable the US Fish and Wildlife Service to reach a more diverse audience, both within the local community and among the millions of national and international visitors each year. The replacement Visitor Center would physically and symbolically serve as the front door of the Service within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The Refuge plans to host an outdoor Open House on September 29th and 30th to introduce the draft plans to the community and answer questions about the proposed project.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO