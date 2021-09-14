START selects micro-transit provider

Delays continued into commuter hours last night as crews continued their work on the bridge deck concrete pour and the full depth reclamation paving. The work required delays for traffic alternating through one lane adjacent the work. The reconstruction of U.S. 89 from mileposts 145-149 ultimately will include new pavement, widening, added lanes, turnouts, pathways and landscaping, as well as various other improvements. For Star Valley commuters, contract crews with Avail Valley Construction are working their way north on the Etna North reconstruction project in Star Valley’s Lower Valley. The project will bring five lanes to U.S. Highway 89, between Etna and Alpine. Milling operations and paving will continue into the fall months, with most of the work expected to be completed by winter. Overall completion of the project is slated by the end of next June. This section of highway is heavily traveled by Jackson commuters living in Star Valley.
