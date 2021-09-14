CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

START selects micro-transit provider

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The START Board has selected Downtowner, LLC as the preferred vendor for its new Microtransit service. This service will provide fare free, on-demand transportation using smaller vehicles between the western boundary of Karns Meadow and the Town’s eastern limits. Providing seamless public transport, riders will be able to schedule service...

jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole Radio

Road construction continues

Delays continued into commuter hours last night as crews continued their work on the bridge deck concrete pour and the full depth reclamation paving. The work required delays for traffic alternating through one lane adjacent the work. The reconstruction of U.S. 89 from mileposts 145-149 ultimately will include new pavement, widening, added lanes, turnouts, pathways and landscaping, as well as various other improvements. For Star Valley commuters, contract crews with Avail Valley Construction are working their way north on the Etna North reconstruction project in Star Valley’s Lower Valley. The project will bring five lanes to U.S. Highway 89, between Etna and Alpine. Milling operations and paving will continue into the fall months, with most of the work expected to be completed by winter. Overall completion of the project is slated by the end of next June. This section of highway is heavily traveled by Jackson commuters living in Star Valley.
TRAFFIC
Jackson Hole Radio

New visitor center proposed

A public comment period on a draft Environmental Assessment has begun for the proposed replacement the National Elk Refuge Visitor Center on North Cache Street. A 30-day public comment period will extend from September 21st through October 20th. The proposal is to construct a new Visitor Center just north of the existing 7,500 square foot Visitor Center. The new replacement facility would be larger to better accommodate increasing visitor use, provide an accessible experience, and improve operational efficiency. The completely redesigned Visitor Center would include indoor and outdoor components and would enable the US Fish and Wildlife Service to reach a more diverse audience, both within the local community and among the millions of national and international visitors each year. The replacement Visitor Center would physically and symbolically serve as the front door of the Service within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The Refuge plans to host an outdoor Open House on September 29th and 30th to introduce the draft plans to the community and answer questions about the proposed project.
POLITICS
Jackson Hole Radio

Flitner is Wyoming Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

The Wyoming Council for Women has announced that Sara Flitner of Jackson is the winner of the 2021 Wyoming Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award. Flitner, Jackson’s former Mayor, operates Flitner Strategies, a Jackson-based firm that operates statewide and provides collaborative problem solving, organizational leadership, and authentic communication services. Flitner...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Fire shuts Teton Valley trash transfer

Due to a fire on Monday September 13th, the Teton County, Idaho Transfer Station is temporarily closed for repairs. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Since the entire transfer station runs off one electrical panel that did not survive the fire, the scale house is without power.
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
Local
Wyoming Traffic
Jackson, WY
Traffic
City
Teton Village, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Federal money to fill hospital jobs

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is taking steps to address staffing challenges at Wyoming healthcare facilities amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Governor is deploying Federal funding to provide staffing relief and support for current healthcare staff and to secure traveling medical staff. Gordon has allocated $20 million to be utilized by facilities on a discretionary basis to stabilize staffing levels.
HEALTH SERVICES
Jackson Hole Radio

Moose-Wilson road closing

The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for seasonal dust abatement beginning 4:00 am tomorrow and will reopen by 8:00 am Thursday. This routine dust abatement application happens several times during the summer on the approximately one-mile of unpaved section of the seven-mile road. During the dust abatement application, motorists and bicyclists must plan to use an alternate route as this temporary closure will prevent traveling on the Moose-Wilson Road between the Granite Canyon Entrance Station to the Laurance S. Rockefeller Preserve parking area or Death Canyon trailhead. Access to those areas will be possible by traveling south from the Teton Park Road Junction near the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center.
MOOSE, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Housing survey underway

Teton and Lincoln counties in Wyoming and Teton County, Idaho are collaborating on a study to better understand and plan for resident and employee housing needs to support our communities, businesses, and organizations here. Housing challenges in the region have reached new heights in recent months, and the collaborative effort...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Forest plan will use data to manage game

A report published last week focuses on data-driven efforts to conserve big-game migration in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. Sportsmen’s organizations hope their findings can help guide decision-making as the U.S. Forest Service prepares to revise its 31-year-old management plan. Joy Bannon of the Wyoming Wildlife Federation says GPS technology has made it easier to track these animals’ migration patterns and make suggestions on improvements to habitat conservation.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Start Board#Llc#Route Plan
Jackson Hole Radio

LVE to give Electric Vehicle Experience

Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities was awarded a grant from Teton Conservation District to offer the EV Experience program, allowing Lower Valley Energy co-op members to test-drive an electric vehicle for free, and learn about the technology to determine if an electric vehicle fits their daily driving needs. Clean Cities partnered with...
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Gordon talks tourism

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon spoke to a gathering of Jackson residents yesterday morning about a variety of issues, and one of the top on his list was the tourism crowds we have been experiencing. Gordon said he understood the traffic gridlock it has caused at times, and he assured that the state is looking for ways to address the issue.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Grand Teton water levels low

Grand Teton National Park boaters should continue to expect impacts to recreational activities, including earlier than normal closures of lake marinas, from the drawdown of Jackson Lake. Due to very low natural flows and the need to supplement downstream reservoirs, the park advises Jackson Lake has been drawn down to levels only seen three times in the last thirty years.
JACKSON, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Reduced Rec Center hours coming

The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department will be implementing fall hours and reduced services due to COVID-19 at the Aquatic Center beginning next week. On Monday, the Aquatic Center hours at the Recreation Center for Open Lap Swimming will be Monday through Friday, 6:00 am until 12:00 pm, and weekend hours from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Reservation Lap Swimming will be available Monday through Friday, 12:30 pm until 2:30 pm in one-hour blocks. Family Swimming is reserved for Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Family Swimming will no longer take place on weekdays due to the youth swim team practice scheduled in the afternoon. Due to Teton County’s high-risk (or Red) level, capacity in the Aquatic Center is reduced, allowing only enough space for the youth swim team practice.
TETON COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming looks to homeowner relief fund

The State of Wyoming is seeking public input on the development of the Homeowner Assistance Fund, which would provide an estimated $40-million in federal funding to assist eligible homeowners in the state with mortgage and utility cost relief. The program is to benefit those who have been financially impacted by...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
661
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy