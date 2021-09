It took less than two games into the 2021 season for Tennessee's quarterback situation to be cast into uncertainty, but it's where the Vols now find themselves after Saturday's 41-34 loss to Pittsburgh at Neyland Stadium. Starter Joe Milton III was injured on a sack in the second quarter and did not return, and Hendon Hooker went the rest of the way, throwing two touchdowns to keep Tennessee in the game before a costly interception in the fourth quarter sealed Tennessee's fate. Head coach Josh Heupel said after the game the Vols will evaluate the situation between the two transfers and go from there heading into next week's game against Tennessee Tech.

