CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Megan Fox Debuts a Set of Bettie Page Bangs at the 2021 Met Gala

By Lauren Valent i
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After making a splash at last night's MTV VMAs in true bombshell fashion, Megan Fox managed to turn out an entirely new look at tonight's Met Gala; one that had her channeling none other than fellow sex symbol Bettie Page. A lady in red, Fox wore a crystal-embellished Dundas gown...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
justjaredjr.com

Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Megan Fox's VMAs Dress Is Completely Sheer

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. Megan Fox served (Jennifer’s) body-ody-ody at the 2021 VMAs in her all-sheer dress. She arrived to the red carpet with her longtime boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a firetruck-red suit. How one couple can be so stylish and hot, I do not know, fam. The actor’s slated to present at the awards later tonight, so you’ll get another chance to drool over Fox’s sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs again.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bettie Page
Person
Megan Fox
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Megan Fox’s chiseled abs are unreal in a risqué bodysuit you need to see

Megan Fox left little to the imagination as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday and kicked off the week in a way no one was expecting. And she looked incredible doing so. The Transformers star set Instagram on fire with a photo that showed her walking outside wearing a light blue denim jacket paired with matching high-waisted jeans and a neon green bodysuit with a cutout so massive, it not only revealed her ripped abs, but also a bit of underboob.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Bangs#Mtv#Red Carpet
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Star in Racy New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined forces for the new SKIMS campaign. Fox, and both Kardashians took to Instagram to post a series of racy photos taken for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
codelist.biz

Love for Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox makes it official

Since her split from Brian Austin became known in May, there has been speculation about a new relationship with Megan Fox. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is said to have done it to the actress. And indeed, now the 34-year-old makes her love for him official. US actress Megan Fox and...
CELEBRITIES
Birmingham Star

Megan Thee Stallion's stunning Met Gala look

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Met Gala 2021 dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s. Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her hotel, The Mark, in New York City, reported E! News.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Megan Fox Is Stunning In Strappy Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox is bringing the heat to the 2021 Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion's biggest night out. Fox wowed in a beaded red gown with strappy details, plunging neckline and cutouts. This is Fox's first Met Gala...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's wildest fashion and beauty moments

Call it a comeback! After years away from the limelight, Megan Fox reemerged with a vengeance in early 2020 with a slew of new projects, a hot new boyfriend and a brand new wardrobe worthy of this new chapter in her life and career. The "Transformers" alum rarely plays it safe these days: Whether she's embracing bold colors and cuts, sporting body-baring looks or coordinating ensembles with beau Machine Gun Kelly, there's A LOT to appreciate for Megan stans and causal observers alike. Wonderwall.com rounded up all the recent fashion and beauty moments that made us do a double-take, starting with this loud getup… The mother of three rocked head-to-toe Alexander Wang during an outing in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood on Aug. 29, 2021. The actress wore loose-fitting jeans and a matching denim jacket over a neon green swimsuit and completed her look with a matching bag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy