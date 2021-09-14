Hailey and Justin Bieber Opt for Simplicity at the 2021 Met Gala
The Met Gala tonight saw most attendees embrace bold, over-the-top fashions. (Some tied into the American fashion theme—others didn’t). But there was one duo who opted for more pared-back looks on the red carpet tonight: Hailey and Justin Bieber. The married couple chose to embrace all-black evening attire that was timeless, a surprising choice for the couple who typically favors brightly colored streetwear and daring silhouettes.www.vogue.com
