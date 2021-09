Jordan Chiles left the Tokyo Olympic Games with one well-earned silver medal and the crucial lesson that she can succeed no matter what. Being an elite athlete means Chiles is used to pressure, but she and teammates Grace McCallum and Suni Lee had to adapt quickly when Simone Biles withdrew from three events of the women's artistic gymnastics team final amid a scary case of the twisties. Chiles told POPSUGAR that her favorite moments at the Games were executing solid bars and beam performances after only finding out she was competing on those apparatuses once Biles stepped down from the competition.

