(CBS4) – Two of Colorado’s elected leaders are joining others in opposition to a plan for the lethal removal of some of a bison herd in Grand Canyon National Park. That includes Gov. Jared Polis, who on Tuesday released a statement suggesting that the National Park Service should allow some of the animals that are being allowed to be hunted to be brought to Colorado instead. Bison graze near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park on July 17, 2020. (credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) The bison herd is located on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. There...

