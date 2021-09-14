Vermont Arts Council announces creation grants to 23 outstanding artists
MONTPELIER, VT— The Vermont Art Council announces the 23 recipients of its most sought-after award, the Creation Grant, which supports Vermont artists in creating new work. Among this year’s winning proposals are works that span visual arts, literary arts, dance, music, film, and multidisciplinary fields, including a music video exploring unjust land ownership for African Americans; a nonfiction book tracing five generations beginning in Iran and ending in Vermont; a tintype photography series capturing Vermont women and aging; and several works exploring social justice themes.vtdigger.org
