Vermont business relief program receives national award

Vermont’s Regional Development Corporations (RDCs) received a 2021 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO). This national award recognizes the 12 RDCs of Vermont that make up the state’s economic development network, for the innovative Restart Vermont Technical Assistance Program (ReVTA). During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, ReVTA provided 512 businesses and non-profits with technical assistance, 401 of which also received grants that enabled them to recover from the pandemic impacts and pivot towards the future.