PodcastOne parent LiveXLive is changing its name, and the result sounds a lot like the podcast company it bought last year. LiveXLive is rebranding as LiveOne. It is also rebranding its other divisions to be more in line with the Podcast One brand – its subscription music business Slacker will be rebranded as SlackerOne, its live music business ReactPresents becomes ReactOne, its merchandising business Custom Personalization Solutions is rebranded as PersonalizedMerchOne, and its original content business will be branded as StudioOne.

