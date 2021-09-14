CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

myFace Announces 9th Annual Races for Faces Virtual Celebration

Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

MyFace Seeks to Raise $230,000 To Continue Its Support Of Those Living With A Facial Difference. Leading craniofacial organization, myFace, will host its 9th Annual Races for Faces Virtual Kickoff Celebration at 10am ET on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. While Races for Faces has traditionally been an in-person 5k walk, the event went virtual in 2020 to keep its community safe. Due to the ongoing pandemic, myFace once again invites everyone to join this year’s event from the comfort and safety of their own homes to celebrate differences, promote acceptance, raise funds, and bring awareness to the craniofacial community.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Related
whatsupmag.com

CFAAC Announces Awardees for the 21st Annual Celebration of Philanthropy

Annapolis, MD - The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Celebration of Philanthropy Awards. A committee of past Celebration of Philanthropy Award winners selected the following eight award recipients: Philanthropists of the Year, Jeffrey Harris and Joyce Pratt, nominated by Edgar Herrera and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra; Corporate Philanthropist of the Year, Hannon Armstrong, nominated by John Rodenhausen and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation; Volunteer of the Year, Townsend McNitt, nominated by Deede Rivers; Young Volunteer of the Year, Ryan O’Connor, nominated by Lori Fowler and Anne Arundel County Public Schools; the Carroll H. Hynson Jr. Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Philanthropy, Martha Blaxall, nominated by Elaine Shanley and Anne Arundel Women Giving Together; Boots on the Ground Award, Janice Keating, nominated by Martha Van Woerkom; Legacy Award for Planned Giving, Cindy Pond, nominated by Susan Thomas and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank; and the Carol Thompson Lifetime Achievement Award, Larry Griffith, nominated by Trudy McFall and Homes for America.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Nebraska City News Press

Otoe celebrates eighth annual BBQ

A full slate of events and warm temps provided the perfect setting for community unity at the eighth annual Otoe Barbecue on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Many of the events at this year’s BBQ mirrored those that have been featured at the event in the past, from excellent food and music to a fun run/walk and more.
OTOE, NE
cascadebusnews.com

Beethoven Race is Now Virtual Only

Due to the recent status of the COVID pandemic, the 2021 Beat Beethoven 5K Fun Run/Walk will be a virtual event. No in-person race will take place this year. We hope to return to in-person in 2022. Central Oregon Community College (the place our race is held) decided that the...
BEND, OR
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Rotarians raise thousand$ with second annual duck race

More than 500 racing ducks thundered across the finish line Tuesday during the Second Annual Running of the Ducks, and when the dust had settled Alonso Meraz of Sterling took home the $250 first prize. Sharon Kaufmann of Fort Morgan claimed the $100 second prize and Judy Kimball of Sterling...
STERLING, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Wabc7ny Eyewitness News#Kls Martin Group#Real Food Blends
1011now.com

Team Jack hosting 9th annual radiothon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the ninth straight year, The Team Jack Foundation will hold a radiothon on several Nebraska radio stations in an effort to raise child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Radiothon will kick off Thursday, September 16, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on more than...
LINCOLN, NE
northfortynews

Fort Collins to Host Annual Business Appreciation Celebration Virtually on Oct. 7

The Economic Health Office is hosting the Business Appreciation Celebration, formerly known as the Business Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 3:00 pm. The event will be held virtually, and this year’s theme is mental health and business. The featured keynote speaker is Marah Lidey, co-founder & CEO of the mental wellness app Shine. The Shine App was named the best mental health app by Apple in 2020.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Emmanuel Hospice to host virtual annual celebration and fundraiser

Emmanuel Hospice will host its annual celebration virtually this year from Sept. 22-Oct. 1 to benefit its complementary therapies and service and patient wish program. The celebration, presented by CareLinc Medical Equipment, offers supporters the ability to engage with the event anytime between the Sept. 22-Oct. 1 time frame from wherever they are by visiting emmanuelhospice.org/annualcelebration. This will be the second year Emmanuel Hospice’s signature celebration has been hosted virtually due to COVID-19 precautions, and the organization hopes to build on last year’s event which raised over $55,000.
CHARITIES
foxbangor.com

Race for Recovery goes virtual

BANGOR — Organizer of the sixth annual Race for Recovery to benefit Wellspring announced they are going virtual for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. Wellspring is a nonprofit organization that has been providing substance use treatment and mental health services since 1965. Executive director Suzanne Farley...
BANGOR, ME
cascadebusnews.com

Oregon Tech Awards: Celebrate at Two Virtual Events

The Oregon Technology Awards will take place Friday, September 17 at The Nines and virtually. Because of the unpredictable trajectory of the fast-moving COVID Delta variant, the team at TAO has decided to pivot the 2021 Oregon Technology Awards (web.cvent.com/event) to a much smaller in-person event with additional protocols in place for the safety of our community. We are limiting attendees to representatives from finalist companies, honorees and sponsors only — with the estimated attendance around 100.
TECHNOLOGY
Altus Times

Winners announced for turtle races

The results are in for the 2021 Turtle Race sponsored by the Altus Rotary Club at the Jackson County Fair. The Altus Times does not have the names of the actual turtles who won, just the names of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or...
ALTUS, OK
WOOD

Photos: 9th Annual ACF/GRBC Chef Brew Launch Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There’s nothing like delighting in fresh foods prepared by local chefs, jamming out to music, winning prizes and sipping on award-winning brews! From 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, attendees of the 9th Annual ACF/ GRBC Chef Brew Launch Party had the chance to enjoy a fun-filled evening at the Grand Rapids Brewing Co. in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Marietta Daily Journal

13th annual Cobb Diaper Day to be held virtually

The Cobb Diaper Day Committee announced that it is holding its 13th Annual Diaper Day virtually, due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual community-wide effort to collect diapers for low-income families is occurring throughout September and October. All diaper donations will be given to the Cobb Douglas Public Health Teen Pregnancy Program, Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb County, LiveSafe Resources, MUST Ministries, Ser Familia, Simple Needs GA, South Cobb United, Sweetwater Mission and The Center for Family Resources for distribution to help ease some of the burdens of the thousands of families in critical need.
MARIETTA, GA
hwchronicle.com

Seniors celebrate annual ring ceremony

Seniors and their families gathered on the Ted Slavin field Sunday for the annual Senior Ring Ceremony. Each senior was given a ring or a pin, as well as flower crowns and boutonnieres, to represent school spirit and class pride. Senior Prefects Jason Thompson ’22, Hailey Hubbard ’22, Jack Coleman...
CELEBRATIONS
theresandiego.com

The 9th Annual Fundraiser Gala | An Evening On Safari

Help support enrich the lives of children and their families and provide a home to the animals in need. The Children’s Nature Retreat 9th Annual Fundraiser Gala is under 10 days out and we couldn’t be more excited! If you haven’t yet purchased tickets, please do so now! There are a few tickets left! The evening promises to be fun, inspiring and of course, all for a great cause.
CHARITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

International Forest of Friendship Celebration to be virtual

The weekend celebrations surrounding the International Forest of Friendship will look quite different next weekend. In light of increasing concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19, the International Forest of Friendship Committee has shifted this year’s celebration at the International Forest of Friendship on Saturday, Sept.18, to a virtual event, rather than an in-person ceremony.
ATCHISON, KS
laconiadailysun.com

Last week to register for the 9th annual Squam Ridge Race

HOLDERNESS — Support 50+ miles of Squam Lakes Association trails by participating in the 2021 Squam Ridge Race on Sunday, Sept. 19. The last day for online registration is Thursday, Sept. 16. To register, visit: www.squamlakes.org. The Squam Ridge Race is a 12.2 mile race that traverses a majority of...
HOLDERNESS, NH
illinoisnewsnow.com

Annual Manufacturing Dinner and Celebration

The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of the SVACC Manufacturing Dinner and Celebration to be held on Thursday, October 7th , at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. Manufacturing has been, and continues to be, a primary contributor to the success of...
SOCIETY

