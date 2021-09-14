CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

3rd person dies in Mississippi highway collapse

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A third person has died as a result of a highway collapse in south Mississippi two weeks ago. Amanda Williams of Wiggins died Saturday after being hospitalized since the Aug. 30 collapse. The collapse on Highway 26 outside Lucedale in George County occurred during torrential rain brought by Hurricane Ida. WLOX reports that it caused seven vehicles to crash into the washed-out roadway. Two people died at the time of the crash and 10 others were injured, including Wiggins and her 16-year-old daughter, Emily. Emily Williams is currently recovering from a torn colon, a broken leg and other injuries. Amanda Williams was being treated for her injuries at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg when she died.

